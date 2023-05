The Houston Zoo is celebrating their first birthday in their new sea lion habitat!

Another cause for celebration is it's ‘Calypso's' birthday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Calypso turned 20 on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, the zoo said her keeper, Maggie, prepared a beautiful ice cake billed with fish.

Happy birthday, Calypso. Have an amazing day!