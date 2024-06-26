Dr. Laura Murillo is the President and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce who wrote a book about her harrowing experience as a teen, when her life was threatened. She has now become a #1 international best-selling author through her book "Lead in Life", by not only sharing her testimony, but the keys to her success after taking advantage of her second chance at life.

When she was only 18-years old, she and her mother were at Gulfgate Mall in Houston when a carjacker threatened their lives.

"Someone with a gun jumped in on her side and pointed it to my head and my mother was screaming frantically. I was blessed with calm and patience and this guy was pressed to my head and I just repeated, please don't hurt us, take what you want, please don't hurt us. What I remember is him clicking back the gun and I just shut my eyes and I've got Dear God, please don't let anything happen to my mother and don't have her witness anything that happened to me. By the grace of God, the gun jammed and, in that instant, I was able to pull my mom out of the car and he sped off and later we found that he was wanted for murder in several states," explains Dr. Murillo.

Dr. Murillo says it took months to heal from the fear but it made her realize that every day is a blessing and an opportunity to do great things.

She walks you through the 3 P's that have led her to huge success: people, passion, and persistence. She follows her dad's advice to surround herself with people who can help advance her education and career and also people she can inspire by sharing her insights with them. As for passion, she encourages others to feel passionate about what means the most to them. She says that's what has helped her be a stronger leader. It's also what often forces her out of bed at 3:00 am for what she calls her hour of inspiration! When it comes to persistence, she believes finding new ways to get things done helps her. She also pushes herself to believe that even the biggest challenges in life can have great outcomes. She certainly experienced that when she was a teen!