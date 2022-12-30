Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann

A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.

Norina Benavides and Ray Navarro believe it was meant to be, and what they call a "gift from God", when they met six years ago. The loving couple was having the time of their lives when they got shocking news. Norina had stage 4 colon cancer.

"I told him (Ray), you didn't sign up for this. It's okay. You don't have to stay with me," explains Benavides.

She's beyond relieved and happy that he's still by her side. "I couldn't see myself without her and for her to say that was just as devastating as finding out she had cancer. I'm there. I'm here now," Navarro says lovingly.

Benavides underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation at Memorial Hermann, but her health recently took a turn for the worse. "He had been told by physicians that I probably would not make it when we went to the emergency room," she shared.

Her Oncologist encouraged Navarro to bump up the wedding. "She told me, you need to get married pretty quick if you're going to get married," he stated.

Norina's caretakers at Memorial Hermann wanted to make her dream come true of a church wedding, so they scrambled to find a special bed that would fit through the narrow doors in ICU. Then, they rushed the blushing bride to the hospital's chapel. Everyone made sure it was as perfect as possible for the loving couple, from a photographer to her hair and make-up, and the entire team decorated her room in ICU. The vows hit closer to home than ever as she choked up, telling Ray that she'd cherish him until they are parted by death. Memorial Hermann was able to capture their special ceremony on video and share it with FOX 26.

Benavides rallied after the wedding and did leave the hospital! "I think the love we have for one another. I think the prayers and so many prayers and so much outreach to us with love and encouragement. People we don't even know. I love him with all my heart, and he means the world to me and he's such a good caregiver and he's so good with me and my family," she says and Navarro feels the same way about the love of his life. "I love her so much, she's everything to me," he said.

The newlywed continues her valiant fight and continues to refuse to give in to cancer. "I declared myself a miracle and that's what I hope to have by being positive," she said.

"I see the pains, but every morning she wakes up with a smile. And that to me says you know what, like can I keep that smile on your face that's what I'm that's my goal," says Benavides supportive new husband.

Norina shares special advice, in hopes you'll also wake up with a smile each day. "Really enjoy every minute of every day, every minute of every day." That's exactly what Norina and Ray are doing, as they cherish this holiday season together, forever.