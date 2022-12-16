A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston

Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments.

"We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly fine," says Priscilla Maldonado. "He's still here. He's thriving, he's happy, he's healthy."

Ja'Bari Gray

This is the family's second move to Houston after the young child battled for months at Texas Children's in 2019.

He was born in January 2019 with a rare-skin disease, which made it impossible to keep a regulated body temperature. Doctors were able to form a skin graft made out of his own cells, and his body responded well to the procedure.

"He has a lot of restrictions," his mother says. "They want to go ahead and release the upper arm, see how that adapts, and then the bottom of the arm. That way, he can have some type of movement."

Priscilla is a certified phlebotomist still searching for work. Ja'Bari requires 45 hours of nursing assistance a week, so it's been hard to keep a job. She's hoping to find an employer in the Houston area soon.

You can keep up with Ja'Bari and his family on their Facebook support group here.