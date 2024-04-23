Khalia Douglas, 26, is set to appear in federal court for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Douglas is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Ho at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

According to the criminal information filed on April 16, from March 2020 until June 2021, Douglas allegedly submitted false and fraudulent applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration, the U.S. government, and a bank for financial assistance.

As part of the alleged scheme, Douglas gave instructions to co-conspirators on how to fraudulently apply for FEMA assistance and allegedly assisted others in applying for FEMA rental assistance.

Douglas allegedly received payment from co-conspirators for assisting them in filing fraudulent FEMA applications for assistance with rentals, critical needs, and personal property assistance.

Douglas also helped others in filing false applications for Paycheck Protection Payment loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, and bank loans, according to the charges.

Douglas allegedly assisted in filing the false applications, causing an attempted loss of $514,415.

If convicted, Douglas faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The Department of Homeland Security - Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rodolfo Ramirez is prosecuting the case.