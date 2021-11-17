Houston woman accused of deadly silicone injection procedure in 2018

A Houston woman accused of performing a fatal silicone injection procedure three years ago has been charged with manslaughter, according to court documents.

According to documents read in probable cause court, Lisa Fernandez, 47, allegedly performed an unlicensed silicone buttocks injection procedure for a woman named Marja McClendon on April 24, 2018.

McClendon died a few days later, and her cause of death was determined to be complications of silicone pulmonary embolism, according to the documents.

Police paperwork explains McClendon had traveled to Houston to receive the procedure. A witness reported that the woman receiving the injections was in a lot of pain, court records say, and Fernandez had to stop the procedure several times because the woman was having a hard time breathing.

Renowned, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose believes the demand for butt enhancement procedures has skyrocketed because of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. He adds, however, that not only are silicone injections illegal, but they’re also unsafe.

"Buttocks are the new breast implants," he said. "The American Society of Plastic Surgeons tracks statistics of cosmetic operations 13;04;21 and so-called Brazilian buttock lift or fat grafts to the buttocks they’ve gone between the hospital, anesthesia, surgeon’s fees, $8-9-10-$11,000."

But some patients just aren’t willing to pay the hefty cost.

A witness said the woman asked for some of her money back but was told there were no refunds, so the woman went back the next day to finish the procedure, according to the court documents.

According to the documents, the woman’s reaction to the procedure included coughing up blood.

Documents allege that Fernandez didn’t go with the woman to a medical facility to explain the procedure she had performed and to identify the substance she injected.

The woman reportedly traveled back home and passed away on April 30, 2018.

Investigators are now searching for additional accomplices and other potential victims.

"We would encourage anyone who’s ever done, received injections from this lady to please come forward," Nancy Ta, prosecutor for the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Fernandez was arrested for a traffic offense on Tuesday.

According to the documents read in court, Fernandez allegedly admitted to administering at least one syringe to the woman’s buttocks area in April 2018 and said she is aware of the complications that can occur if the procedure is done incorrectly.

Fernandez’s bond has been set at $40,000.