Houston woman with 13 felony theft convictions still free despite parole, probation; accused of stealing again

The backstory:

Since 2022, she's been convicted 10 times for felony theft in Harris County and three times in Montgomery County.

In July 2024, Rodgers was sent to prison for two years for engaging in organized criminal activity. She was part of a ring of beauty product thieves.

"While on parole, she picks up four felony theft charges. Same thing, stealing beauty products," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "They give her probation while she's on parole."

Now, two tax-funded entities are both supposed to be monitoring Rodgers. But being on parole and probation simultaneously doesn't stop Rodgers.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, just last month, Rodgers stole cosmetics from an HEB in Katy.

The document states it was the fourth theft incident involving Rodgers during the month of September.

Rodgers is now wanted for that felony theft charge, along with another one filed in Fort Bend County.

That charge accuses her of stealing beauty products from a Sephora store.

"I don't know how you can logically say the best interest of public safety is to have someone on parole and probation at the same time," Kahan said. "It defies logic."