Houston weekend road closures: Several road closures this weekend in North Houston

Multiple road closures will cause some travel problems across the Houston area.

All closures are from 9 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m unless otherwise stated below:

Here's the list of closures:

- I-45/North Freeway northbound entrance ramp from Rankin Road and southbound entrance ramp from Airtex Boulevard (Total Closure)

- Multiple alternate lanes of I-45/North Freeway northbound between Rankin and Richey roads, Green Road, and Airtex Boulevard (at least two lanes will remain open at all times)

- Multiple alternate lanes of I-45/North Freeway southbound between Airtex Boulevard and Greens Road (At least two lanes will remain open at all times)

- Beltway 8 North eastbound and westbound direct connector to I-45 northbound (Total Closure, starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16)

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, slow down, and follow all posted signage in the area.