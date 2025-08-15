Montgomery County: Charleston Lane 'Wedding Scammer' arrested, officials say

The Brief Carl John Butcho II was arrested and booked into an Austin-area jail. Butcho is accused of scamming couples who planned to get married at a wedding venue in Willis, Texas, under an alias. Couples told FOX 26 that they lost between $50,000 to nearly $187,000. Any other victims can contact Montgomery County detectives.



A man has been arrested in Travis County for a string of alleged scams at a Montgomery County wedding venue, according to officials.

Houston-area ‘Wedding Scammer’ arrested

What we know:

Montgomery County authorities say Carl John Butcho II was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. He is reportedly charged with Theft of Property valued between $150,000-$300,000.

Officials say Butcho had been scamming couples who planned to get married at the Charleston Lane Wedding Venue in Willis, Texas. He allegedly pretended to be the venue's owner and manager and went by the name "Lance Miller."

Butcho was reportedly arrested by Montgomery County detectives with the help of Austin police. His bond has been set at $100,000, according to officials.

The suspect is allegedly facing other fraud charges out of Travis County.

‘Wedding scammer’

The backstory:

In March, FOX 26 broke the story of a Houston bride who lost more than $50,000 after showing up to the venue the day before her wedding to locked doors.

After the story aired, the Montgomery County District Attorney confirmed that the sheriff's office launched an investigation into the matter.

A follow-up story featured more victims coming forward telling similar tales of unfulfilled services, locked doors and bounced refund checks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Wedding Scammer' identified; total losses for Houston couples top $186,000

Looking for more victims

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office urges any potential victims to come forward by contacting detectives at (936) 538-8393. Reference case number 25A151828.