Charleston Lane investigation: Man accused of fraudulently posing as wedding venue owner

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a man is accused of fraudulently posing as the owner of the Charleston Lane Wedding Venue. He allegedly has been taking money for "bookings" even though he is not the owner or operator of the venue. FOX 26 has been following this story for months and speaking with brides.



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they have launched an investigation into multiple cases of theft by deception involving a man who is fraudulently posing as the owner of a Willis wedding venue.

FOX 26 has been following this story for months.

Charleston Lane investigation

According to the sheriff’s office, a person operating under the alias "Lance Miller" has been in contact with people interested in reserving the Charleston Lane Wedding Venue located on Kingston Cove Lane in Willis.

The sheriff’s office says he is not the owner or operator of the venue but has been soliciting large amounts of money via wire transfer, cash, and other payment apps for these "bookings".

The backstory:

In March, FOX 26 broke the story of a Houston bride who lost more than $50,000 after showing up to the venue the day before her wedding to locked doors.

After the story aired, the Montgomery County District Attorney confirmed that the sheriff's office launched an investigation into the matter.

A follow-up story featured more victims coming forward telling similar tales of unfulfilled services, locked doors and bounced refund checks.

Dig deeper:

Houston brides lose over $153k to 'Wedding Scammer'

Detectives trying to find potential victims

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says they are working to find all those who were affected and gather more information.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office urges any potential victims to come forward by contacting detectives at (936)538-8393. Reference case number 25A151828.