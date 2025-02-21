Houston weather: Wet weather possible this weekend

The Brief Cloudy, Dreary and Chilly Tonight & Saturday Weekend Rain Affects Mardi Gras Sunshine, Warmer Temps Next Week Looking Good for BBQ Cookoff



BREEZY AND CHILLY FOR GALVESTON MARDI GRAS ON FRIDAY NIGHT

The first night of Galveston Mardi Gras will be cold and breezy. Cloudy skies will be the rule with a few light showers possible in Galveston. Temperatures will be chilly holding steady in the low 40s.

SCATTERED STORMS RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND

An ugly winter pattern will remain in place this weekend. It won't be quite as cold, but with scattered showers and storms through the day Saturday and for at least the first half of Sunday, it's not looking like a nice weather weekend. Temps will run in the 30s and 40s at night and in the 40s and 50s during the day.

BIG PATTERN CHANGE NEXT WEEK

Following the coldest series of days since the January snowstorm, sunshine and milder south winds will return just about all of next week. So highs should range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s with a slight chance of rain. Fog will also be possible each morning.

START OF THE HOUSTON RODEO LOOKS NICE

So far, it looks like a spring-like pattern is setting up for the BBQ Cookoff and start of the Rodeo. Unlike most years, we do not expect severe weather or extreme temperatures. Our latest models show high temperatures in the 70s, but possibly cooling by Sunday or late Saturday.