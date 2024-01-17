Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
3
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Very cold Wednesday morning, then sunny and warmer

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

A hard freeze warning and wind chill advisory continue through 10 a.m. Temperatures in the teens this morning, then sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

HOUSTON - After another extremely cold morning, the combination of sunshine and much lighter winds will allow temperatures to finally warm into the 40s this afternoon.

Clouds and a southeast breeze will hold overnight lows to well above freezing tonight and some areas could hit 70 on Thursday.

Another cold front will arrive late Thursday, so we'll have a chance for some freezing mornings on Friday night and possibly Saturday night.

Next week looks very rainy.