After another extremely cold morning, the combination of sunshine and much lighter winds will allow temperatures to finally warm into the 40s this afternoon.

Clouds and a southeast breeze will hold overnight lows to well above freezing tonight and some areas could hit 70 on Thursday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Another cold front will arrive late Thursday, so we'll have a chance for some freezing mornings on Friday night and possibly Saturday night.

Next week looks very rainy.