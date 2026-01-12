Man rescued from sewer in Harris County was reportedly trapped for days

The Brief A male was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a sewer in north Harris County. Constable deputies received a phone call for a welfare check about a male screaming for help near North Mist Drive. The male had reportedly been trapped for several days, officials said.



A man had to be rescued by Harris County authorities after being trapped in a sewer for days, says Constable Mark Herman's Office.

What we know:

On Monday morning, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office reported receiving a welfare check call about a man screaming for help near North Mist Drive and North Vista Drive.

When deputies arrived at a sewer located near Turkey Creek, they found a man who had reportedly been trapped inside for several days.

Courtesy of Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office/Facebook

With help from the Ponderosa Fire Department, the man was rescued and taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Officials say he was assessed emergency personnel at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

At this time, it has not been reported how the man got into the sewer and how long he was there for. It is unclear if someone put him in there or if he fell inside.

The man's age is unknown.