Texas parents can soon apply for 'school choice' accounts

The Brief Texas parents can apply Feb. 4 for the new Texas Education Freedom Account program. The $1B initiative offers up to $10,400 per student, or $30,000 for special-needs students. State leaders say low-income families and special-needs students will be prioritized first.



There are 22 days and counting until families across the Lone Star State can apply for the "Texas Education Freedom Account."

Texas Education Freedom Accounts

The $1 billion appropriation represents the biggest "school choice" investment in U.S. history, according to the acting state comptroller.

For the first time ever, parents of Texas students seeking an educational environment outside the public schools will be offered substantial financial support from the State.

What they're saying:

"Feb. 4, parents actually get to participate. They get to go on the portal. We have over a thousand schools already registered that they will be able to select from and choose the education that's best for their child," said acting comptroller Kelly Hancock.

Who's eligible?

While all Texas students are eligible for the Education Freedom Accounts, the Legislature has designated two groups as the highest priority recipients.

"Low income and special needs and that's really where we are focused and the funding for special needs is equivalent to what a public school would get, so we think there will be lots of opportunities there," said Hancock.

The annual stipend for children challenged with special needs will be up to $30,000 while the grants for so-called "typical" students are set at $10,400 per school year.

Parents seeking information can log on at this link.