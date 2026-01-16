Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot at northwest Harris County warehouse, Life Flight called

By
Published  January 16, 2026 7:56am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • One person was shot at a warehouse in northwest Harris County, according to officials.
    • Life Flight was called to the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a shooting scene at a warehouse in northwest Harris County.

One person shot in Harris County

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called around 7 a.m. about a shooting on North West Lake Drive and when they arrived at the scene, they found one person shot.

According to officials, it appeared the man was shot at a separate location and drove to the warehouse already wounded.

He was taken to a hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

Detectives are at the scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect description at this time.

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office

