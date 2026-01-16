Man found shot at northwest Harris County warehouse, Life Flight called
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a shooting scene at a warehouse in northwest Harris County.
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called around 7 a.m. about a shooting on North West Lake Drive and when they arrived at the scene, they found one person shot.
According to officials, it appeared the man was shot at a separate location and drove to the warehouse already wounded.
He was taken to a hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.
Detectives are at the scene to investigate.
What we don't know:
There is no suspect description at this time.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office