Houston weather: Scattered storms kicking off the new week

The Brief Scattered afternoon storms today and tomorrow More sunshine and hotter weather begins Tuesday No tropical threats for Texas yet, but action will be heating up



Expect another round of storms Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon rain

With warm air and plenty of moisture in place, we do expect some scattered afternoon storms Sunday and Monday.

Complicating the forecast is a jetstream currently running north to south across our area. This can sometimes lead to some stronger storms, but our computer models are mixed on that.

The bottom line is to stay weather-aware before you head outdoors.



Hotter weather on the way

After two more days of some rocky afternoon storms, we should settle into a hotter pattern for much of next week.

Now, there will be a chance of some late afternoon thunderstorms, but we’ll have more sunshine and hotter high temperatures with lots of upper 90s common across the area Tuesday through Friday.

Watching the tropics

We don’t see threats to the Texas coastline from the tropics anytime soon, but action elsewhere does look like it’s going to pick up.

An area of low pressure off the East Coast of the United States could strengthen and become a tropical system over the next one to two days, and another tropical wave in the Atlantic could strengthen later this week.

Neither is a concern for us right now.