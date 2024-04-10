Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Calhoun County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:50 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:03 AM CDT until WED 6:15 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 AM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:45 AM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston weather today: Severe thunderstorm warning issued, hail expected

By
Updated  April 10, 2024 2:56am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Houston remains in a 3/5 severe storm risk through early Wednesday with a few tornadoes, damaging winds near 70 mph, large hail and heavy rain all threats. Watch out for street flooding early Wednesday along with powerful winds that could cause some power outages. By late morning, cold front pushes through ending the severe threat

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

  • Eastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas
  • Northcentral Wharton County in southeastern Texas
  • Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas
  • Northwestern Fort Bend County
  • Southern Waller County
  • Western Harris County in southeastern Texas
  • North central Fort Bend County
  • Southeastern Waller County
  • Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas

Those areas include: Katy, Sealy, Brookshire, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Orchard, Weston Lakes, and Cinco Ranch, Jersey Village, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten, Spring  Branch North, Eldridge / West Oaks, Fulshear, Westbranch, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Willowbrook, Cypress,  Greater Inwood, Carverdale, Acres Home, Spring Branch Central,  Langwood, Central Northwest, Addicks, and Memorial

Around 1:41 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Wallis, 10 miles southeast of Sealy, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Around 2:44 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Katy, moving northeast at 35 mph.  

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

It's a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day through early Wednesday morning. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible before midnight. However, the main line of storms that could be severe is expected from 3 to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Houston remains in a 3/5 severe storm risk through early Wednesday with a few tornadoes, damaging winds near 70 mph, large hail, and heavy rain all threats. Watch out for street flooding early Wednesday along with powerful winds that could cause some power outages. By late morning, cold front pushes through ending the severe threat. In fact, we should enjoy more sunshine and drier weather for the rest of the week with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons. Slim shot for rain returns Monday. Make sure to grab our FOX 26 WX App for alerts and check out our smart TV app FOX Local for extended weather coverage during this event.

60 mph wind gusts and hail are expected.