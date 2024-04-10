The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Eastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas

Northcentral Wharton County in southeastern Texas

Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas

Northwestern Fort Bend County

Southern Waller County

Western Harris County in southeastern Texas

North central Fort Bend County

Southeastern Waller County

Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas

Those areas include: Katy, Sealy, Brookshire, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Orchard, Weston Lakes, and Cinco Ranch, Jersey Village, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten, Spring Branch North, Eldridge / West Oaks, Fulshear, Westbranch, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Willowbrook, Cypress, Greater Inwood, Carverdale, Acres Home, Spring Branch Central, Langwood, Central Northwest, Addicks, and Memorial

Around 1:41 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Wallis, 10 miles southeast of Sealy, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Around 2:44 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Katy, moving northeast at 35 mph.

60 mph wind gusts and hail are expected.