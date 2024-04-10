Houston weather today: Severe thunderstorm warning issued, hail expected
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
- Eastern Colorado County in southeastern Texas
- Northcentral Wharton County in southeastern Texas
- Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas
- Northwestern Fort Bend County
- Southern Waller County
- Western Harris County in southeastern Texas
- North central Fort Bend County
- Southeastern Waller County
- Northwestern Harris County in southeastern Texas
Those areas include: Katy, Sealy, Brookshire, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Orchard, Weston Lakes, and Cinco Ranch, Jersey Village, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten, Spring Branch North, Eldridge / West Oaks, Fulshear, Westbranch, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Willowbrook, Cypress, Greater Inwood, Carverdale, Acres Home, Spring Branch Central, Langwood, Central Northwest, Addicks, and Memorial
Around 1:41 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Wallis, 10 miles southeast of Sealy, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Around 2:44 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Katy, moving northeast at 35 mph.
60 mph wind gusts and hail are expected.