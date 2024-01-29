Houston weather: Chilly mornings, mild afternoons this week

We'll enjoy a beautiful week ahead with high pressure in control.

Expect a series of chilly mornings with mostly sunny, mild afternoons and low humidity.

A south breeze should return late this week bringing more clouds and a slight chance for rain by Friday.

A large West Coast storm system will intensify over Texas on Saturday, so rain looks likely with some heavy storms possible.