Houston weather: Strong storms possible overnight, FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

The Brief FOX26 STORM ALERT For Tonight Storms, Especially West & North Increasing Rain and Storm Chances Midweek



A stormy night is on the way across the Houston area.

LOOKING STORMY FOR MONDAY NIGHT

There's a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms developing Monday evening for the greater Houston area. By midnight, rain chances increase, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible - a FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for overnight tonight. Some storms could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours, along with large hail.

OFF AND ON STORMS TUESDAY - THURSDAY

Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.