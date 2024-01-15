Houston weather: Some Houston METRO services to suspend starting at 9 p.m. Monday night

In support of the city of Houston’s request that residents avoid travel during these dangerous freezing weather conditions, METRO will be suspending service Monday evening on local bus and METRORapid.

Passengers needing assistance can call or text Customer Service at 713-635-4000 to request a ride until 11 p.m. tonight. METRO supervisors will also drive along routes to ensure everyone makes it home safely.

METRORail will continue operate its regular service.

METROLift riders with scheduled trips will not be affected.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Weather permitting, local bus and METRORapid service will begin at 9 a.m.

Park & Ride Service will not operate.

METRORail will operate service at a reduced frequency on all lines.

METROLift will operate only medically necessary trips.

METRO RideStores will be closed.

METRO HOV/HOT Express lanes will remain closed through Tuesday's morning and afternoon commutes, impacting the following roadways:

I-45 North (North Freeway)

I-45 South (Gulf Freeway)

I-69 / U.S. Hwy. 59 North (Eastex Freeway)

I-69 / U.S. Hwy. 59 South (Southwest Freeway)

U.S. 290 West (Northwest Freeway)

Katy Managed Lanes along I-10, west of Loop 610 are managed and operated by HCTRA. I-10 Katy-CBD elevated two-way ramp between downtown Houston and Studemont Street.

METRO is committed to ensuring the safety of our customers and employees. Crews will continue to assess conditions through the night and will issue further alerts if there are any updates to Tuesday's service.