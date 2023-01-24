Houston weather safety: What you should/shouldn't be doing following severe weather

As the severe weather has moved across the Houston area and left behind numerous flooded roadways and possible tornado damage, there are a few things you should and shouldn't be doing as the cleanup is just now underway.

USE YOUR BEST JUDGMENT

As damage is being reported across the area, it's best to use your best judgment to ensure your own safety. For example, if you smell gas, be sure to report it immediately to your gas company. Do not go near the area and remain indoors.

AVOID DOWNED POWER LINES

If you encounter any downed power lines, be sure to stay away from them as the lines may still be charged. Be sure to contact your power company and let them handle the power line.

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN

If you see a flooded roadway, be sure to turn around and don't drown. If you are driving and are unsure about the depth of the water, don't take any chances, turn around and don't risk your life.

TAKE PICTURES OF PROPERTY DAMAGE SUSTAINED

If you suffered any type of property damage, be sure to take plenty of pictures for a possible insurance claim before you start moving or cleaning up your home. This will be beneficial as the cleanup process begins across portions of the Houston area.

Damage left behind in Pasadena on Jan. 24, 2022 (Photo credit: @Rangel_WX/Twitter)

STAY INFORMED

Be sure to download the FOX 26 Weather App and FOX 26 News App for the latest on power outages and high water locations.