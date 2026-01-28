Houston mom says man fell through her apartment ceiling; HCSO says suspect arrested

The Brief A Houston mother says she and her daughter woke up around 4 a.m. to a loud bang and found a man coming through the ceiling from the attic. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested for criminal mischief after falling through an adjacent apartment’s ceiling; deputies said he appeared intoxicated, and the report is not finished. FOX 26 reached out to the apartment complex and property ownership and is waiting for a response.



Desiree Malone, who says she has lived at the apartment complex for about two years, told FOX 26 she and her daughter were asleep when a loud bang woke them up early Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

"When I turned the light on, there was a man hanging from the attic, holding on to the beam so that he wouldn’t fall all the way through to our apartment," Malone said.

Malone added the man’s speech was "mumbled," and that he pulled himself back into the attic.

She also said she believed he was talking to someone.

Malone said she and her daughter were separated in the moments after the incident — her daughter upstairs while Malone was downstairs trying to call for help.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear how the man got into the attic, according to Malone. FOX 26 is also working to learn additional details from investigators as the report is finalized.

What they're saying:

In an update provided to FOX 26, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a male was arrested for criminal mischief after falling through an adjacent apartment’s ceiling.

HCSO said the man appeared intoxicated, but noted the report is not finished. FOX 26 reached out to the apartment complex and property ownership for comment.

A FOX 26 reporter called property management twice and was put on hold before the line disconnected. A message was also submitted through the company’s website contact form. FOX 26 is waiting to hear back.

What's next:

Staff at the complex repaired Malone's ceiling, but she says she does not feel safe in her unit. Malone told FOX 26 she wants answers from the property and help after what she describes as a frightening experience for her family.

"And I just want some kind of help from this apartment," Malone said.