Tuesday is now a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with the threat of a few rounds of strong to severe storms in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday morning and afternoon could bring an isolated strong to a severe storm. But it appears the biggest risk for severe weather will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Houston is under an enhanced Category 3/5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday and a 2/5 risk on Wednesday.

All hazards are possible, including the risk of a few tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Make sure to stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts.

The front moves through Wednesday, bringing quiet weather for the remainder of the week.