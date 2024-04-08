FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast
HOUSTON - Tuesday is now a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with the threat of a few rounds of strong to severe storms in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday morning and afternoon could bring an isolated strong to a severe storm. But it appears the biggest risk for severe weather will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Houston is under an enhanced Category 3/5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday and a 2/5 risk on Wednesday.
All hazards are possible, including the risk of a few tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.
There should be plenty of cloud cover across the area today along with scattered showers and even some strong thunderstorms north of Houston, but there also may be a few brief breaks in the clouds to allow for viewing of the eclipse coming up at 1:40 PM today. Otherwise, look for a breezy, humid day with highs in the low 80s. Tomorrow, especially tomorrow night and into very early Wednesday, there will be a chance for a round of severe thunderstorms with some large hail possible in the Houston area and for areas north of Houston. The late part of this week is looking nice and sunny.
Make sure to stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts.
The front moves through Wednesday, bringing quiet weather for the remainder of the week.