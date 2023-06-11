With the anticipated heat on the way to the Houston area, authorities want to remind you to protect your pets from the heat as well.

Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 says if you're planning to take your pet out for a walk, remember that if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets!

Herman also provided a guide to determine if it's too hot for your pets.

As always, never leave your pet inside a vehicle as the heat inside a vehicle can be a deadly decision for your pet.