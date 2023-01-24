Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
13
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:19 PM CST until WED 11:53 AM CST, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:15 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:55 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:19 PM CST until TUE 4:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 3:45 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County

Houston weather: Nearly 100k power outages reported in Greater Houston area

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. 

This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast. 

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, more than 97,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were experiencing power outages. According to their map, the majority of power outages appeared to be in the Fort Bend County area, and parts of Harris County. 

In fact, the majority of outages initially appeared to be reported in the south of Houston in Pasadena and parts of Fort Bend County. 

To see the outages in your area and report one to CenterPoint Energy, click here. 

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on air, and on social media.

