Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout Southeast Texas on Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the area. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the most intense storms closer to the coast.

Expect rain anytime during the day but the heaviest downpours and stronger storms will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before getting on the roadways.

The primary threat from the possible severe storms will be damaging winds with gusts from 30 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour. Hail could also be a concern in some places. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out closer to the coast.

Look for several rounds of showers and storms producing widespread rain across the Houston area. On average, most folks will see one to three inches of rain. Isolated areas will see four to six inches of rain, causing some low-lying areas and some roadways to experience short-term flooding.

As the sun starts to set, the front will begin pushing all the rain off to the east. Dry north winds push cooler air in during the overnight. Wednesday morning will be chilly and dry with temperatures around 40 degrees.