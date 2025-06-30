Houston weather: Muggy Monday with scattered storms possible

The Brief Expect hot, typical early summer weather today with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index slightly above 100 degrees. Scattered afternoon storms are possible. A hazy, hot, and humid pattern will dominate the week, with daily highs ranging from 94-99 degrees inland and heat index values potentially reaching 105 degrees due to Saharan dust. Tropical Storm Barry, now a depression, made landfall in Mexico, with residual moisture potentially affecting South Texas; Tropical Storm Flossie in the Pacific is expected to become a hurricane but will not affect Texas.



We still have an "uncapped" atmosphere on Monday along with plenty of gulf moisture. Overall, the conditions for rain don't look as strong as yesterday, but I still think scattered afternoon storms are a safe bet.

Otherwise, expect a hot, typical early summer day with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index slightly above 100 by noon. You may start to notice some increasing haze in the sky, but air quality is expected to be moderate.

Hazy, hot and humid

Isolated storms will be possible again on Tuesday, but as the week continues, our temperatures will rise as rain chances fall. Daily highs will range from about 94-99 across inland areas for the rest of the week with the beaches topping out in the low 90s.

Saharan dust could make the skies look a bit hazy, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat index values could reach 105 most afternoons.

Update on the tropics

A small system named Tropical Storm Barry formed over the weekend in the southern gulf and made landfall as a tropical depression in Mexico, well south of Texas. Residual moisture from the storm could lead to rain in South Texas and even have a slight effect on our rain locally today.

Otherwise, a storm named Flossie will move along Mexico's Pacific coast and probably become a hurricane today or tomorrow - no effect on Texas.

Florida is looking at rounds of thunderstorms from an area of low pressure that has a slight chance of development late this week.