Houston weather: High water locations, street flooding

Tuesday's severe weather is causing several high water locations throughout the area.

We will continue to update this page with the latest high water locations as we receive them.

Harris County high water roadways in Precinct 4:

-FM 1960 and Champion Forest

-FM 1960 and Greenwood Forest

-Lyons Court and Louetta Road

-Bammel N Houston and Champions Forest

- Clear Valley and Champions Forest

- Pebble Springs Drive and Champions Forest

-5800 Theall Road/Paradise Valley Drive

ADDITIONAL HOUSTON-AREA FLOODING