River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 2:43 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:49 PM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Houston weather: High water locations, street flooding

Published  May 28, 2024 2:26pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Tuesday's severe weather is causing several high water locations throughout the area. 

We will continue to update this page with the latest high water locations as we receive them. 

Harris County high water roadways in Precinct 4: 

-FM 1960 and Champion Forest
-FM 1960 and Greenwood Forest
-Lyons Court and Louetta Road
-Bammel N Houston and Champions Forest
- Clear Valley and Champions Forest
- Pebble Springs Drive and Champions Forest
-5800 Theall Road/Paradise Valley Drive

