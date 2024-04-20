Showers and storms will move into southeast Texas beginning this afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning.

Most of our viewing area is under a 1/5 Possible risk for severe storms. The main weather threats are heavy rain, isolated hail and strong wind gusts.

Once this front pushes east, cooler temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday before we are back to the 80s next week.

