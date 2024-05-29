Houston weather: FEMA opening disaster recovery centers following recent storms
HOUSTON - FEMA has announced they are opening Disaster Recovery Centers in several counties following the recent storms.
The locations will be available to help Texans one-on-one that were affected by the severe storms, flooding, tornadoes, and straight line winds that began on April 26.
The centers will be located at:
Hardin County
Hardin County Courthouse Annex
1135 Redwood Street
Kountze, Texas, 77625
Montgomery County
East Montgomery County Community Development Center
16401 1st Street
Splendora, Texas, 77372
Walker County
Walker Storm Shelter
455 TX 75 N
Huntsville, Texas, 77320
The centers will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day.
To locate the center location nearest to you, click here.