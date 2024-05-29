Houston weather: FEMA opening disaster recovery centers following recent storms

FEMA has announced they are opening Disaster Recovery Centers in several counties following the recent storms.

The locations will be available to help Texans one-on-one that were affected by the severe storms, flooding, tornadoes, and straight line winds that began on April 26.

The centers will be located at:

Hardin County

Hardin County Courthouse Annex

1135 Redwood Street

Kountze, Texas, 77625

Montgomery County

East Montgomery County Community Development Center

16401 1st Street

Splendora, Texas, 77372

Walker County

Walker Storm Shelter

455 TX 75 N

Huntsville, Texas, 77320

The centers will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day.

