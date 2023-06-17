Dangerous heat continues into the weekend, with our Excessive Heat Warning being extended and expanded to cover more of our viewing area through at least 8 p.m. Sunday.

Regardless of what the actual temperatures on the thermometers reach, the dangers lie in the feels-like values that have been significantly higher.

Intense storms riding the top of the ridge/heat dome may clip the far northern extent of our viewing area the next few nights but for most of us rain will be hard to come by until the end of the week.

There is hope in sight, though! As the ridge flattens out it looks to take at least a slight edge off the temperatures.