Texas is ground zero for heat across the entire United States today.

For the fourth day in a row, Southeast Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning as temperatures will soar to near 100 degrees with dangerous heat index values near 115!

The extreme heat is being caused by the combination of a strong area of high pressure, also known as a "heat dome" that has been parked over the Rio Grande Valley along with outrageous dew point values.

The dew point is a measure of how much moisture is in the air and numbers of 80 degrees or above are about as high as it gets in our area. It will feel like a steam bath all day with heat exhaustion and even heat stroke a real concern.

High temperatures statewide will be extreme today and tomorrow with exceeding 100 degrees almost everywhere and some places over 110 not counting the heat index!

Please continue to practice heat safety by staying in the air conditioning, avoiding strenuous activity outdoors, closely watching children and the elderly and making sure pets have a cool place to go with plenty of water.