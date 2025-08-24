Houston weather: Showers returning this week

The Brief Houston will see sunny and hot weather with highs in the mid-90s this weekend, with rain chances staying low. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially causing isolated street flooding. Tropical Storm Fernand has formed in the Atlantic but is expected to move away from the U.S., while a second tropical wave is being monitored for potential development.



Models show lower rain chances on Sunday and Monday. With that comes plenty of sunshine, helping temperatures rise to the mid/upper 90s on Sunday.

Forecast this week

Looking fairly typical for the last week of August in Houston.

Thunderstorms in Houston

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather and widespread flooding are not expected at this time, but some cells could drop a quick 1"+ so in poor drainage areas we could see isolated street flooding.

Tropical Storm Fernand

Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move north in the central Atlantic. It should follow a similar path to Erin - avoiding any U.S. landfall. It's likely to be a much smaller system. Behind that, another wave (Invest 99L) has a medium chance for further development over the next week, as it moves toward the Caribbean.

We could see our next tropical depression in the next few days. Models are not showing it doing much just yet, but it's one to watch longer term.