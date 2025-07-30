Houston water leak on Blalock Road near Wingfoot Road
HOUSTON - Repairs have been completed after a water line break sent water spraying into the air in northwest Houston on Wednesday.
Houston water leak
What we know:
According to Public Works, reports of the leak came in around noon in the 4700 block of Blalock near W. Wingfoot Road.
Water was pouring into the street, but traffic was still getting by.
According to Public Works, a private utility contractor hit the line.
The repairs were completed before 2 p.m.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how many people were affected.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from SkyFOX aerials at the scene.