The Brief A water leak sent water several feet into the air at Blalock near W. Wingfoot Road. Public Works says a private utility contractor hit the line. Repairs have been completed.



Repairs have been completed after a water line break sent water spraying into the air in northwest Houston on Wednesday.

Houston water leak

What we know:

According to Public Works, reports of the leak came in around noon in the 4700 block of Blalock near W. Wingfoot Road.

Water was pouring into the street, but traffic was still getting by.

According to Public Works, a private utility contractor hit the line.

The repairs were completed before 2 p.m.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how many people were affected.