City of Houston to hold Veterans Day ceremony, parade

The City of Houston is honoring those who have served our country with a celebration this Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, there will be a ceremony in front of City Hall followed by a parade in Downtown Houston.

The Veterans Day Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will feature a 21-gun salute and a keynote address by Colonel David J. Lewis, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Then, at 11 a.m., there will be a moment of silence to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended WWI.

At 11:30 a.m., the parade will begin at Dallas and Bagby. The route proceeds east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, and ends on Lamar at Bagby.

The parade will feature local veterans' groups, ROTC and Junior ROTCs, bands and other supporters. The public is encouraged to attend and support their local veterans.

