Houston Triple Shooting: Persons of interest sought in connection with weekend shooting

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man and woman sought for questioning in connection with a deadly triple shooting last weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston Shooting: Three men found dead in parking lot on Beechnut Street

The shooting occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

It all started when Houston police responded to a person down call in a strip center parking lot on the 10800 block of Beechnut Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

All victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston mom pleads for answers after husband found shot to death early Sunday

Investigators learned the victims were engaged in a possible argument with an unknown Hispanic male, who was accompanied by an unknown Hispanic female.

Officials said both fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identities of the unknown persons of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.