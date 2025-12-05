Man wanted in Houston, accused of indecency with child

The Brief Danny Boy Turner is wanted for allegedly performing "indecent acts" on a child victim in February. Turner is said to be 5'10" and 190 pounds. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.



A man is wanted for allegedly performing "indecent acts" on a child earlier this year in southwest Houston.

Houston crime: Wanted man accused of child indecency

Danny Boy Turner (Photo credit: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

What we know:

Crime Stoppers of Houston says 68-year-old Danny Boy Turner is wanted and charged for Indecency with Child.

The incident allegedly happened on February 6 on Raven Ridge Drive in southwest Houston, near the Sam Houston Tollway and South Post Oak Road.

According to authorities, Turner made sexual contact with the victim and exposed himself.

Turner is described as a Black man, 5'10" tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where the suspect may be.

Contact Crime Stoppers

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. — Crime Stoppers of Houston