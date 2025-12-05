Man wanted in Houston, accused of indecency with child
HOUSTON - A man is wanted for allegedly performing "indecent acts" on a child earlier this year in southwest Houston.
Houston crime: Wanted man accused of child indecency
Danny Boy Turner (Photo credit: Crime Stoppers of Houston)
What we know:
Crime Stoppers of Houston says 68-year-old Danny Boy Turner is wanted and charged for Indecency with Child.
The incident allegedly happened on February 6 on Raven Ridge Drive in southwest Houston, near the Sam Houston Tollway and South Post Oak Road.
According to authorities, Turner made sexual contact with the victim and exposed himself.
Turner is described as a Black man, 5'10" tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding where the suspect may be.
Contact Crime Stoppers
What you can do:
The Source: Crime Stoppers of Houston