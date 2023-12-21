Houston trash pickup: City releases trash collection schedule for Christmas, New Year's Day

The Houston trash pickup schedule for Christmas and New Year's Day has been announced by the city.

Friday, December 22, 2023:

Residents will receive normal garbage, yard waste, recycling, and 4th Friday junk waste services. Additionally, six Neighborhood Depositories will remain open on Friday and Saturday and will be closed on Sunday, Christmas Eve. Administrative offices and Recycling Centers – Westpark, Environmental Service Center and Reuse Warehouse will be closed.

Monday, December 25, 2023 (Christmas Day):

CITY HOLIDAY: No Collections on Christmas Day. All facilities will be closed.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023:

Monday’s garbage, yard waste, and 4th Monday’s junk waste routes will be serviced. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Recycling Centers, and administrative offices will re-open.

Please note Monday and Tuesday’s A-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023:

Tuesday’s garbage, yard waste, and 4th Tuesday’s and 4th Wednesday's junk waste routes will be serviced.

Please note Monday and Tuesday’s A-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Thursday, December 28, 2023:

All collections services will resume regular schedule.

NEW YEAR 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024: (New Year’s Holiday)

CITY HOLIDAY: No Collections on New Year’s Day. All facilities will be closed.

Tuesday, January 2, 2024:

All Monday’s garbage, yard waste, and 1st Monday’s tree waste will be serviced. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Recycling Centers and administrative offices will re-open.

Please note Monday and Tuesday’s B-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on your next regularly scheduled collection day.



Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

Tuesday’s garbage, yard waste, and 1st Tuesday’s tree waste will be serviced.

Please note Monday and Tuesday’s B-Week curbside recycling will be serviced on your next regularly scheduled collection day.



Thursday, January 4, 2024:

All collections services will resume regular schedule.

For any additional information, feel free to call 311 or the City of Houston's Customer Service Helpline at (713) 837-0311.