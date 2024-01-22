Houston police say residents may hear noises or see helicopters over the next week due to a training exercise.

Officials say the Department of Defense, in conjunction with Houston police and other local and federal law enforcement agencies, is conducting training in the city through Sunday.

"This exercise has been planned long in advance in cooperation with HPD and local authorities. It is not in response to any current world events and is expected to have minimal impact to our community," HPD said in a statement.

Police say there are no public viewing opportunities planned during the training exercises due to security, but the public may notice some activity.

"This type of collaborative training between local, state and federal partners is very common as we continue to work to provide the best service to the public," HPD said in their statement.