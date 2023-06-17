Houston drivers can breathe a sigh of relief as the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway have finally reopened after announcements they would be closed all weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) tweeted that all mainlanes of I-69 in both directions at I-610 West Loop are now open following bridge work.

TxDOT confirmed the northbound lanes opened earlier on Saturday and the southbound lanes later in the evening.

The lanes were scheduled to be closed from Friday until Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m. as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Construction crews worked on pouring concrete for the new I-610 southbound bridge deck and other associated tasks relating to the interchange project.