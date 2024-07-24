A portion of the I-69 Southwest Freeway main lanes will be closed during the weekend from Friday until Monday, July 29.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reports all I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound main lanes from University Boulevard to SH-99 Lanier Parkway/FM 2759 will be closed beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 29 at 5 a.m.

Drivers can detour by exiting the southbound main lanes at exit 106 and re-entering before SH-99.

TxDOT says the closure is part of the repairs needed for their bridge extension project over the Brazos River in Fort Bend County.

The $53 million project aims to extend the I-69 main lane and frontage road bridges both northbound and southbound by approximately 1,000 feet north. Additionally, the project will permanently remove the damaged turnaround under the bridge, addressing erosion and significantly improving traffic flow and safety for all users of this critical corridor.

For closure and detour updates, please visit Houston TranStar.