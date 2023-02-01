article

If you or someone you know lives at the Beamer Place Apartments in Southeast Houston, you're going to want to write this down.

On Thursday and Friday, the Red Cross will be there from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. helping people displaced by the recent tornadoes.

SUGGESTED: Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3

Case workers will be on hand to help families that had major damage or their apartment was destroyed.

RELATED: Pasadena residents describe how they felt when a tornado hit