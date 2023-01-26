Expand / Collapse search

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. 

In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration will give Harris County "the flexibility to use every available resource to recover from the impacts of the tornado. We’re already using the declaration to help affected jurisdictions fund and undertake debris removal."

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service released their report after they surveyed the damage left behind by Mother Nature on Tuesday. 

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo makes statement after EF3 tornado rips through Pasadena, Deer Park

FULL VIDEO: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provides more information after a very destructive tornado moved through Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, one tornado, rated an EF-3 tornado, had winds of 140 miles per hour and was on the ground for almost 19 miles, damaging homes and businesses in Pasadena, Deer Park, and Baytown

City of Deer Park video - Community Center

The City of Deer Park has released surveillance video after a tornado moved over the area. Here's the view from the Community Center.

Surveys on Tuesday's storms are still ongoing. 