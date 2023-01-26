Houston tornado: Deer Park schools to remain closed on Friday, most Pasadena schools will reopen

The Deer Park Independent School District has announced they will be closed on Friday, January 27, after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, the district said:

"Power remains down at several of our schools and facilities. We will share additional details as we receive them. Employees should not report for duty tomorrow (Friday) unless they are contacted by their supervisor."

Over in Pasadena, most schools will reopen on Friday, January 27.

The following message was posted by Dr. DeeAnn Powell, Superintendent of Schools for Pasadena ISD:

"The last several days have proven, once again, that we are Pasadena ISD strong. I am very proud of our staff and students for their response to the January 24th tornado. We are fortunate there were no significant injuries and with the exception of a few, our campuses escaped major damage. Our maintenance, buildings & grounds crews have worked around the clock to ensure campuses are clean, buildings are inspected for safety so that students may return to school tomorrow.

All campuses will return to class Friday, January 27, 2023, except for Beverly Hills Intermediate School.

We understand this is a difficult time for many whose families were impacted by the storm. Counselors will be available to provide support for students and staff. Furthermore, the district is working closely with outside agencies to help families locate and access available resources. This information will be shared on our district webpage. In addition, the Pasadena ISD Education Foundation has set up a Tornado Relief fund for anyone wishing to assist financially. Those interested in helping our students and staff may text PISDStrong to 7-1-7-7-7.

We thank our parents and communities for the outpouring of support during this weather event. We look forward to seeing most of our students back on campus tomorrow, January 27, 2023, following a normal school day schedule.

We are PASADENA ISD STRONG!"

The announcements come after the National Weather Service released a report showing several tornados were confirmed across the Houston area.