Heads up BMX fans and other avid cyclists, a world championship BMX event is coming to Houston!

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the international governing body of cycling, announced the 2028 UCI BMX Racing World Championships will be coming to Rockstar Energy Bike Park in North Houston.

According to their release, the event aims to bring together the world's top BMX riders, showcasing their incredible skills and competing for the ultimate title.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the 2028 UCI BMX Racing World Championships to the region," said Janis Burke, Chief Executive Officer of the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority. "With a world-class facility and a passion for BMX within the local community, Houston is the perfect stage for this extraordinary event. We look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike."

Courtesy of Harris County - Houston Sports Authority

The 2028 UCI BMX Racing World Championship coming to Houston will hopefully inspire a new generation of riders in the BMX community and the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority is excited to be a part of it.

"We are excited to welcome riders from all over the world to our wonderful complex," said Sally Bradford, Executive Director of the N. Houston Development Corp. "With one of the world's largest and most unique bike parks, we will provide an ideal setting for riders to push their limits and showcase their abilities."

Houston’s Rockstar Energy Bike Park is more than 870,000 square feet making it one of the world's largest, consisting of a BMX track, dirt jumps, concrete bowls, and much more. The park was built in Houston in 2019, adjacent to the North Houston Skate Park.

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 25: Bethany Shriever of Great Britain, Merel Smulders of the Netherlands, Alise Willoughby of the United States, Molly Simpson of Canada, Saya Sakakibara of Australia, Zoe Claessens of Switzerland, Sae Hatakeyama of Japan a Expand

"USA Cycling is honored to bring another World Championship to the United States, especially to a facility like the Rockstar Energy Bike Park. As an organization, we have been fully focused on our home Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This will be the perfect preparation and Olympic qualifying opportunity for our team in 2028," said USA Cycling President and CEO Brendan Quirk.

"2028 is shaping up to be the most significant year in history for the sport of BMX here in the United States, with the 2028 Olympic Games and now the 2028 UCI BMX Racing World Championships being held right here in the United States," said BA Anderson, CEO of USA BMX. "We are thrilled to join our friends at the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority in welcoming BMX fans around the world to this vibrant city and specifically to the Rockstar Energy Bike Park, one of the largest tracks in the country and the ideal setting for such an esteemed event. The honor of hosting this event here would not be possible without the tireless efforts and investments from the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority into the sport of BMX for the last decade."

According to the release, the 2028 UCI BMX Racing World Championships is expected to bring 3,000 amateur participants and 300 professional athletes from over 40 countries.