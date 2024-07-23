Houston Texans fans will get an opportunity to see the team up close during eight training camp open practices leading up to the start of the season.

Here’s what to know if you are attending.

Houston Texans open practice schedule

Fans will be able to attend eight practices at NRG Park:

July 23: Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

July 24: Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

July 26: Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

July 27: Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

July 29: Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

August 11 (Night Practice): Gates open 4:30 p.m.; Practice begins 5:30 p.m.

August 21: Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

August 22 (Joint Practice with Rams): Gates open 8 a.m.; Practice begins 9 a.m.

Houston Texans training camp tickets

Mobile tickets are required for entry. Tickets were available on the Texans’ website but have since sold out.

Houston Texans training camp parking

Fans with tickets can park for free in the Green Lot. Click here to see a parking map.

What can I bring?

Fans can bring one unopened bottle of water per person.

Fans must also abide by the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy. Click here for more information.

What happens during severe weather?

If there is severe weather, the practice could be canceled and won’t be rescheduled. Practice would move into the Houston Methodist Training Center and be closed to the public.

Click here to see the latest weather updates.