Houston Texans’ Toro nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame, needs your votes

Houston Texans’ mascot, Toro, is one of many who were nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Voting is now open.

Toro stopped by FOX 26 on Wednesday to talk about this big opportunity along with Texans TV Host, Drew Dougherty.

"Everybody loves Toro," said Dougherty. "When he goes into a school, he gets a standing ovation, kids go bananas. Doesn't matter if the Texans have won the game the day before or lost the game the day before. Toro is the man and everybody loves him. "

In 2021, Toro was named NFL Mascot Of The Year.

Toro has also become a social media influencer with more than one million followers on TikTok.

FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins spent some time creating content with Toro hoping to spread the word about voting for Toro.

Toro spends much of his time outside of the NFL season focused on the community and spreading job across the area.

If Toro does get into the Mascot Hall of Fame, he will be the first Hall of Famer the Texans have had.

"It would be phenomenal! It would be our first hall of fame," remarked Dougherty. "We're still waiting on André Johnson, he belongs in the Hall of Fame. JJ Watt is going to be in the Hall of Fame too. But that guy, (Toro) he belongs as well. He's been doing it like we said for the last 20 years, and really it's that community impact. That's the coolest thing of all that he's done."

You can vote once a day until voting closes by clicking here.