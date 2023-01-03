Houston Texans give players day off after Damar Hamlin's collapse on field

The Houston Texans gave their players the day off from football activities Tuesday, a day after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game.

The Texans have also canceled their media availability on Tuesday.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Game footage shows Hamlin stand up after the play and then collapse.

In a statement Monday announcing that the game would be postponed, the NFL said, "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

The Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported to the hospital for further testing and treatment.

The Houston Texans’ official account retweeted a message from the Bills on Monday night and wrote, "Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills."