The Houston Texans are looking for volunteers to join their Fan Council ahead of this year’s football season.

Fifty fans will be chosen to serve on the council and weigh in on some aspects of the organization, including the fan experience, merchandise, gameday entertainment and more.

Officials say the Fan Council will work with Texans leaders to help shape the organization’s future. They will participate in focus groups and other exclusive opportunities during the upcoming season.

The role includes meeting with executives and staff to review materials, presentation, brief and more.

The Texans are looking for a diverse group of volunteers – from avid supporters to newer fans. Representatives of some current fan groups will also be on the council.

To apply, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/FanCouncil. The application closes April 19 at 5 p.m.