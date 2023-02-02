JJ Watt says Houston Texans fans ‘should be thrilled’ by DeMeco Ryans hire

Former Houston Texans star JJ Watt says fans "should be thrilled" with the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the team’s new head coach.

The Texans announced the hire on Tuesday. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.

In a text message to FOX 26 Sports, Watt wrote, "The Houston fanbase is incredible and they deserve a team and coach that they can throw the full weight of their passion and energy behind. DeMeco is that coach. There is no doubt still work left to be done to get the organization to where it ultimately wants to be, but this is a hell of a start. Players and fans alike should be thrilled by this hire. I think you can tell by the energy and enthusiasm of all us former players, the Texans got it right with this one and we are all here to support DeMeco in any way we can."

The hire brings Ryans back to the place where he started his playing career. He played six seasons with the Texans from 2006-2011.

He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season where the team went 3-13-1.

